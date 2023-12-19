Myths and facts related to knee replacement surgery

NEW DELHI: Knee replacement surgery, also known as knee arthroplasty, is a common procedure that can significantly improve the lives of people with severe knee pain and disability. However, many myths and misconceptions surround this surgery, which can deter people from seeking needed treatment.

Myth 1: Knee replacement surgery is for the elderly only

Fact: While it is true that knee replacement surgery is mostly performed in people over 50, it can benefit people of all ages with severe knee pain and limitations. The decision to have surgery is based on individual circumstances and the severity of the pain and disability, not solely on age.

Myth 2: Knee replacement surgery is painful

Fact: Modern pain management techniques have significantly reduced the pain associated with knee replacement surgery. Patients typically receive pain medication before, during, and after surgery to help them feel comfortable. Additionally, physical therapy helps manage pain and improve recovery.

Myth 3: Knee replacement surgery will leave a person unable to bend their knees

Fact: Advancements in implant design and surgical techniques allow for an excellent range of motion after knee replacement surgery. Most patients can bend their knees 120 degrees or more after surgery, enabling them to perform daily activities with ease.

Myth 4: Knee replacements don't last long

Fact: Today's knee replacements are made from durable materials and can last for 20-25 years or even longer. However, factors like weight, activity level, and implant type can affect the lifespan of the implant.

Myth 5: Knee replacement surgery is risky

Fact: While any surgery carries some risk, knee replacement surgery is generally considered safe. The risk of serious complications is low, and the benefits of pain relief and improved mobility often outweigh the risks.

Myth 6:A person will not be able to participate in sports or vigorous activities after surgery

Fact: Most people can resume low-impact activities like walking, swimming, and cycling after knee replacement surgery. Some people can even return to higher-impact activities with careful training and guidance from their doctor or physical therapist.

Myth 7: It's too late for a person to opt for knee replacement surgery

Fact: There is no age limit for knee replacement surgery. As long as a person is in good overall health and willing to commit to rehabilitation, they may be a candidate for surgery regardless of their age.

Some additional facts related to knee replacement surgery are:

Knee replacement surgery is a highly effective treatment for severe knee pain and disability. Modern implants and surgical techniques offer excellent long-term results.Techniques for managing pain guarantee comfort during the healing process. Regaining strength, flexibility, and mobility is aided by physical therapy. A knee replacement procedure can greatly enhance one's quality of life.

Knee replacement surgery is a safe and effective treatment option for people with severe knee pain and limitations. By understanding the facts and dispelling myths, a person can make informed decisions about their health and well-being. If a person is experiencing knee pain that interferes with their daily life, they must consult with their doctor to discuss whether knee replacement surgery may be right for them.