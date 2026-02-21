Multidisciplinary care needed for endometrial cancer: JIPMER

CHENNAI: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) convened a national conference on Saturday about endometrial cancers, underlining the urgent need for integrated, multidisciplinary care as treatment strategies rapidly evolve.
Organised by its Departments of Radiation Oncology and Medical Oncology, the conference, themed "Integrating Multidisciplinary Approaches in Endometrial Cancers", brought together experts from leading cancer centres in India and abroad to deliberate on evidence-based protocols aimed at improving survival and quality of life.
"In tertiary referral centres, multidisciplinary tumour boards and coordinated institutional protocols are essential to ensure comprehensive and equitable cancer care," said Dr Saka Vinod Kumar, Medical Superintendent, inaugurating the event.
Advances in molecular classification, precision imaging, minimally invasive surgery, targeted therapies and refined radiation techniques have altered the management landscape of endometrial cancer, one of the fastest-evolving gynaecologic malignancies. Speakers stressed that seamless coordination among surgical, medical and radiation oncologists, radiologists and pathologists is now central to patient outcomes.
Dr Shyama Prem S, organising chairperson, said the focus was on translating emerging scientific evidence into routine clinical practice. International expert Dr Peter Hoskin joined virtually, alongside faculty from premier national cancer institutions.
Scientific sessions covered risk stratification, landmark radiation trials, brachytherapy techniques and management of advanced and recurrent disease.
The institute said the deliberations reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cancer research, academic leadership and patient-centred care.