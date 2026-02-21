Multidisciplinary care needed for endometrial cancer: JIPMER

Organised by its Departments of Radiation Oncology and Medical Oncology, the conference, themed "Integrating Multidisciplinary Approaches in Endometrial Cancers", brought together experts from leading cancer centres in India and abroad to deliberate on evidence-based protocols aimed at improving survival and quality of life.

"In tertiary referral centres, multidisciplinary tumour boards and coordinated institutional protocols are essential to ensure comprehensive and equitable cancer care," said Dr Saka Vinod Kumar, Medical Superintendent, inaugurating the event.