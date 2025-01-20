Managing hustle culture mindfully for well-being

CHENNAI: We are in an era where we must keep running continuously without hitting the pause button to reach our desired destination. But does the urge to work tirelessly come from within, or is it to match the race of others?

Dr Ranjini Manian has developed SWBAH (The Science of Well-Being and Happiness), a transformative meditation course designed specifically for women by ChampionWoman, aimed at facilitating self-transformation. “SWBAH in Tamil means nature. Human nature is to be happy. The idea behind the course is that if your mind is well-trained, you can focus, make prompt decisions, and set solid goals while running and trying to get things done. A trained mind is as important as achieving dreams and reaching milestones,” says Dr Ranjini Manian, founder and chair of ChampionWoman.

Talking about the toxicity of social media and how it can affect one’s well-being, the life coach explains, “Validation is not a new term. We thrive on it, as we are all social animals. In-person validations paved the way for increased confidence, happiness, and self-improvement. But now, we’ve started looking for the same in social media, which is masking true human connection.”

She adds, “Today’s youngsters should know how to use social media to advance toward their goals, rather than getting paralysed by others’ opinions, which can derail their desires. A well-trained mind can help overcome this fear of others’ judgments, and being straightforward is crucial.”

ChampionWoman is a non-profit organisation working to help women thrive both in a happy home and a challenging workforce. However, striking a balance between both has always been an obstacle for women, and not everyone excels equally. “The reason behind it is the thought of lack of time, which stops them from achieving balance. They want to do everything at once. Instead, we must focus on what we’re good at and do it well,” she remarks.

The 8-point experiential program aims to help women become the architects of their own well-being by cultivating a mindset centered on mindfulness and slowing down. The scientifically curated 20-hour program helps participants manage overthinking, promotes healthy relationships, and builds lasting self-confidence. In an effort to raise awareness about this, SWBAH was implemented as a college-accredited course at a city college.

The program includes finding time for oneself and practising silent centering. “Meditation stirs positive thoughts, which are non-negotiable. Since meditation isn’t always possible in every situation, repeating a powerful phrase can help cope with negative thoughts and situations,” she explains. Everyone is in a race to get into a good college, land a desirable job, start a family, own a business, earn accolades, and more— until we stop breathing. In this era, slowing down is essential to catch up with the little joys of life. “We need to learn to take a deep breath and slow down. This paves the way for thoughtful responses, rather than mere reactions to situations,” says the founder of ChampionWoman. Though multitasking is highly valued, practising single-pointed attention is necessary. “Training our senses helps us avoid immediate pleasures that lead to long-term pain. Then comes the inspiration reading sessions, where we don’t just read a book for the sake of finishing it. We observe every element,” Ranjini adds.

The course is available in both offline and online formats. Ranjini believes that youngsters often cannot connect with the wisdom of their elders because of the generational gap. However, negative self-talk and overthinking can be curbed by balancing kindness to both ourselves and others.

“The basic foundation of SWBAH is using the science of well-being to increase women’s productivity and happiness. Well-being doesn’t just refer to physical health—mental well-being is just as important. This combination makes us holistic human beings,” she says.

When asked about how students responded to the course, an excited Ranjini shares, “Students were enthusiastic and energetic. They were open, and interacting with people in a safe environment helped them open up about their goals. The goal is to be happy no matter what life throws at us. We also offer fellowships where women can connect with like-minded individuals and engage in therapeutic activities.”

For more information about the course and fellowship, please email championwoman@championwoman.org.