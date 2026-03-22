Major Indian city sewers contain widespread patterns of antimicrobial resistance genes in bacteria: Study

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria evolve mechanisms to survive drugs designed to kill them, such as antibiotics. This phenomenon is already responsible for millions of deaths worldwide each year and poses a serious challenge to modern medicine, a press release from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) said.

In one of the most comprehensive studies of its kind in India, the findings, published in Nature Communications, provide the first large-scale map of AMR genes in urban wastewater.