LA health department investigates illnesses linked to raw oysters

LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles public health department said that it was investigating a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses potentially linked to raw oysters.

There are 27 associated cases so far, and the department is currently working with the California Department of Public Health to investigate and confirm the source of this cluster of gastrointestinal illness cases, reports Xinhua news agency.

The health department warns residents -- specifically those most vulnerable such as young children, older adults, and people who are immunocompromised -- of the risks of consuming raw oysters.

"Until the source is confirmed, consumers should be cautious before eating raw oysters due to the potential risk of foodborne illness," said Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis in a statement.

Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration warned about an outbreak of norovirus in San Diego County linked to oysters that were imported from a specific December 2023 harvest in Sonora, Mexico.

As many as 41 people have been identified as possible connections to that specific outbreak.

Symptoms of norovirus include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramps, fever and body aches which usually develop within 48 hours after consuming contaminated food.

The illness typically lasts between 1-3 daysid.

Meanwhile, restaurants or others who purchased these oysters are urged to throw them out. If ordering them from a restaurant, customers should ask restaurant staff where the oysters originated from before eating them.

Eating raw oysters already comes with inherent risks and outbreaks of bacterial infections, in addition to norovirus, that have been reported in the past.