Is Australian kakadu plum the new secret tool to unlock radiant skin?

CHENNAI: As much as we women prioritise our hairstyle looking sleek, our nails manicured to perfection, and the colour of our lipsticks matching our skin tone, skincare has taken over now. As many beauty experts say, “Skincare is not just about looking good, but feeling good from within.”

It is this constant hankering of ‘feeling good’ that makes us want to try out every product out there in the market that can make our skin ‘shine bright like a diamond’, like that of Rihanna’s from the hit single of the same name.

The skincare industry has become one of the most active markets, where each year comes a new product with an exotic ingredient for your everyday skincare regime. In the quest for flawless, radiant skin, those in search of the perfect skin are trying out a new tool: the Australian kakadu plum.

Terminalia ferdinandiana, commonly known as kakadu plum, green plum, salty plum and various other names, is widespread throughout the tropical woodlands from northwestern Australia to eastern Arnhem Land.

They were used in traditional medicine to treat the flu and headaches, and also applied as antiseptic.

While there are several trending skincare ingredients that have come to become part of our daily routine (retinol, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid), vitamin C has always played a prominent role in enhancing a glowing, radiant skin. This plum has antioxidants that protect the skin from free radical damage and from external factors – pollution, smoke, and UV rays – which harm the skin and accelerate the signs of ageing.

Rishabh Chandan, founder of Youneek Pro Science, a digital first beauty brand from Chennai, claims there are several qualities that make this plum help achieve glowing skin.

“The effectiveness of Australian kakadu plum in skincare transcends geographical and skin type barriers due to its vitamin C content, which is among the highest found in any fruit worldwide. This makes it an antioxidant powerhouse, beneficial for stimulating collagen production, reducing hyperpigmentation, and enhancing skin luminosity,” he says.

The nature of skin differs from country to country. Indian skin is considered to be much thicker than that of people from other regions in the world. Thus, it is crucial to know how an ingredient may or may not produce the results it claims, based on the nature of its origin, and the region one resides.

Will the kakadu plum, which has travelled miles afar all the way from Australia, have a rewarding effect on our Indian skin?

“Its efficacy is not limited by skin type or ethnicity. Studies and our product testing have shown significant benefits across various skin types, including Indian skin tones, which often respond well to vitamin C for its brightening and healing properties,” Rishabh says.

While the Australian kakadu plum is unique in its high vitamin C content, there are other ingredients that also offer benefits. Ingredients like vitamin E, ferulic acid, hyaluronic acid, and other vitamin C sources like acerola cherry or rosehip can complement or, in some formulations, substitute for some benefits of kakadu plum.

“However, it’s the synergy of kakadu plum's potent antioxidants, vitamin C, and phytochemicals that uniquely positions it to not only protect skin from environmental damages, but also improve skin texture and appearance,” he says.

Every year, we read about new ingredients that stir a wave in the skincare industry. But is this yellow-green fruit here to stay for long or just another fleeting trend?

Rishabh says, “It's true that the skincare industry often highlights new 'miracle' ingredients, creating a cycle of trends that come and go. However, the Australian kakadu plum stands out due to its scientifically backed benefits, particularly its vitamin C content, which has been a cornerstone ingredient in skincare for decades due to its proven efficacy.”

Acne is a major pain point for many people across age groups, tampering with self-confidence, leaving them with scars that make them feel less of themselves. Most skincare products boast of an array of powerful ingredients to cure active acne.

For acne treatment, the Australian kakadu plum can be an ally due to its high antioxidant properties, and its role in promoting skin healing and reducing inflammation. Vitamin C can help in minimising redness and swelling associated with active acne, speed up the healing process of acne lesions, and prevent post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

The world of skincare has something for everybody. But not everything that you see may work for your skin. Make an informed choice before investing in skincare products that will help you enhance your glow, from within.