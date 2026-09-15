Iron transporting protein may help early diagnosis of heart disease, says study

Iron deficiency is prevalent in patients of CAD, a common cardiovascular condition characterised by a narrowing of the coronary arteries due to atherosclerosis, primarily resulting from an accumulation of plaque or fatty deposits. An analysis of blood serum proteins by Delhi’s Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) has revealed the critical role of serotransferrin in identifying cardiac disease.

"Serotransferrin may have value as an early diagnostic marker, meaning it could potentially help identify CAD earlier than routine clinical diagnosis," Sagarika Biswas, corresponding author on the study, told PTI.

A deeper understanding of how CAD develops is crucial for developing effective diagnostics and therapeutics, the IGIB researchers said. Serotransferrin, found in previous studies to contribute to CAD, presents a potential avenue for investigation, they said.

Exploring molecular and cellular processes related to serotransferrin may help shed light on how CAD develops and identify new targets for treatment, the team said.