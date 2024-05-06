International No Diet Day: A day of guilt-free indulgence

NEW DELHI: The anticipation for a day of guilt-free indulgence has finally arrived. Wondering how to make the most of this food-lovers holiday? Look no further than the Godrej Food Trends Report 2024, your guide to an extraordinary culinary experience. With a blend of excitement, exploration, and mouth-watering delights, this year’s International No Diet Day celebration promises to be a captivating journey into the heart of flavour and culinary innovation.

“International No Diet Day is an opportunity to take a break from dietary restrictions we might impose on ourselves by focusing on health and body positivity while also indulging in flavourful culinary exploration,” says Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, Managing Director of Perfect Bite Consulting and Editor of the annual Godrej Foods Trends Report 2024. “Our Food Trends Report 2024 showcases how mindful indulgence can provide unforgettable moments for those looking to explore culinary delights. Artisanal chocolate, a bespoke cocktail, street food in Banaras or a gourmet burger, let this International No Diet Day be a celebration of culinary adventure.”

The food report convened over 190 thought leaders from diverse culinary backgrounds, including celebrity chefs, bloggers, and nutritionists who shared their insights on the comprehensive trends cited in the report. This diverse set of industry experts curated a guide for you to savour this International No Diet Day.

Key ideas to celebrate International No Diet Day:

Mithai Trends: Dive into the world of mithai this International No Diet Day and experience the evolving flavours of India. With 67% of experts predicting a strong demand for special diet versions, including low-sugar and vegan options, there has never been a better time to indulge guilt-free in these delightful treats!

Indian Street Food Trends: Take your taste buds on a journey to Banaras this International No Diet Day and explore the vibrant flavours of its street food. Recommended by 80% of industry experts, this culinary adventure promises to blend tradition with innovation. From Shreeji’s Malaiyo to Vatika’s Apple Pie, there’s something for every food enthusiast to savour and enjoy!

Snacks and Convenience Food Trends: Embrace a healthier snacking lifestyle this International No Diet Day by trying out non-fried alternatives. With 89% of experts recommending healthier choices, you can enjoy your favourite snacks guilt-free. Say goodbye to greasy chips and hello to baked or air-fried alternatives that are sure to satisfy your cravings!

Dessert Trends: The world of desserts is brimming with innovative flavours and trends that cater to every craving. From classic favourites with a modern twist to unique international creations, there’s something out there to satisfy your sweet tooth. Indulge in the subtle sweetness of sea salt caramel or explore the rich decadence of halwa-flavoured chocolates. 80.8% of experts predict that exotic international desserts will be most sought after by diners looking to add adventure to their meals.