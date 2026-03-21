India's sustained efforts driving sharp decline in child mortality: UN Report

NEW DELHI: India has emerged as a key contributor to global progress in reducing child mortality, according to the latest United Nations report.
The UN Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (UNIGME) Report 2025 highlighted India's sustained and large-scale efforts in improving child survival outcomes, particularly across neonatal and under-five mortality indicators.
Highlighting the report in an X post, Union Health Minister J P Nadda attributed the progress to India's focused, comprehensive approach to neonatal care.
Over the last two decades, India has played a pivotal role in reducing child mortality in the South Asia region, which witnessed a 76 per cent decline in under-five deaths since 1990 and a 68 per cent drop since 2000.
The under-five mortality rate in the region fell significantly from 92 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2000 to nearly 32 in 2024, reflecting sustained progress in child health outcomes.
This sharp reduction is largely driven by countries like India through targeted public health interventions, improved institutional delivery systems, and expanded immunisation coverage.
"India is among the countries demonstrating steady progress in reducing child mortality through sustained public health efforts. This reflects the strength of a coordinated, standards-driven approach led by the Government of India in collaboration with states, with a clear focus on translating national priorities into improved outcomes for children," UNICEF India said in a press statement.
Highlighting India's statistics in the report, Health Minister Nadda said on X, "As per the UNIGME 2025 report, Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) has declined by nearly 70% -- from 57 deaths per 1,000 live births in 1990 to 17 in 2024 -- reflecting sustained improvements in maternal and newborn healthcare services. Similarly, the Under-5 Mortality Rate (U5MR) has registered an even steeper reduction of 79%, declining from 127 in 1990 to 27 in 2024."
Pointing to the key initiatives that led to this reduction, he said, "Key initiatives -- Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs), Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK), and expanded immunisation combined with robust health systems have been driving this transformation."
"India's focused comprehensive approach on neonatal care has paved the way for eliminating preventable child deaths and securing a healthy future for our children," he added.
The UNIGME report underscored that a majority of child deaths are preventable or treatable, and India's scaling up of interventions such as the Universal Immunisation Programme, facility-based newborn care, and Integrated Management of Neonatal and Childhood Illnesses has significantly improved survival rates.
India's improvements in neonatal care systems have been particularly impactful. Across South Asia, neonatal deaths declined by nearly 60 per cent since 2000 and mortality in children aged 1 to 59 months declined by over 75 per cent.
While South Asia still accounts for nearly 25 per cent of global under-five deaths, the region has made one of the fastest reductions globally, positioning India as a leader among high-burden countries.
India's success demonstrates that targeted, large-scale, and equity-driven interventions can deliver rapid results, even in populous and diverse settings, health ministry sources said.
India is among the first few countries to set targets and release operational guidelines on Stillbirth Surveillance and response, the report said. This surveillance will strengthen systematic reporting to enable corrective actions in the public health system.
"India's experience shows that sustained leadership, strategic investments and strong collaboration with committed stakeholders have enabled a robust, scalable and effective implementation framework targeted towards the achievement of the SDGs," the report said.