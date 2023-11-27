'Indian women less aware about urinary tract infection'

NEW DELHI: Lack of awareness and stigma are the major reasons behind rising urinary tract infection among Indian women, according to experts.

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is a painful condition that affects millions of people, especially women. It occurs when bacteria enter the urinary system and cause inflammation and irritation.

About 40 per cent of women and 12 per cent of men experience at least one symptom of UTI during their lifetime while as many as 40 per cent of affected women suffer with recurrent UTI. It is also known to be one of the most common medical complications during pregnancies.

According to a recent research, published in SSRG International Journal of Medical Sciences, around 35 per cent women in India get affected by female urinary incontinence.

Led by Anya Chaudhary, lead author and a social awareness campaigner on UTI in women, the research highlighted the trends of awareness and stigma surrounding female urinary incontinence, and effective methods to improve societal perception of women’s health issues.

"In India women are hesitant to seek well available treatment for UTI which hampers their daily life, their social capacity, and their confidence and this hesitance is caused by lack of awareness and stigma," Chaudhury told IANS.

Other experts also called the need for raising awareness on UTI.

"UTI or urinary tract infection is quite common in females. This problem is seen more in postmenopausal women and those with diabetes. To avoid getting UTI, it is advisable to drink at least two litres of water daily, keep sugars well controlled, and maintain good personal hygiene," Dr. Anita Gupta, Associate Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis La Femme, New Delhi, told IANS.

"In case of symptoms like burning and pain while urinating along with fever, seeking expert advice and apt antimicrobial choice is imperative for both clinical efficacy and avoiding development of resistance. Considering female population, genital and menstrual hygiene also contribute to recurrence of urine infection," added Dr. Neha Rastogi Panda, Senior Infectious Diseases Specialist at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.