India among global hotspots for climate-related sleep loss, highest in Tamil Nadu: Report

Although climate change accounted for a relatively-modest share of the total estimated heat-related sleep loss globally, its influence was substantially stronger in some regions and cities. The largest impacts were concentrated in places that have already experienced extremely warm nighttime temperatures.

The research has found that across all the 1,338 major global cities analysed, the amount of temperature-related sleep loss linked to climate change has at least doubled since the early 1970s.

"The analysis reveals how climate change is translating into measurable hours of lost sleep for people around the world. By combining the latest climate attribution science with research on how heat affects sleep, we can now quantify a hidden but growing consequence of rising temperatures," said Kristina Dahl, Climate Central's vice-president for science.

"Across more than 1,300 cities, climate change has at least doubled temperature-related sleep loss since the early 1970s, showing that the impacts of fossil fuel-driven warming extend beyond extreme weather to undermine one of the most fundamental requirements for human health," he added.