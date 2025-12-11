IIT-M conclave charts Global South’s roadmap for safe and trusted AI

CHENNAI: In a push to place the Global South at the forefront of global AI governance, IIT Madras’ Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI), housed in the Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, hosted a two-day Conclave on ‘Safe and Trusted AI’ on December 10 and 11. The event brought together senior government officials, industry leaders, global AI institutions, civil society groups and academic experts to build consensus on safety, trustworthiness and governance frameworks for emerging AI systems.

The Conclave, inaugurated by TRB Rajaa, State Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, focused on developing an AI Safety Commons, an open, collaborative ecosystem of tools, datasets and governance protocols aimed at strengthening safe AI development across the Global South.

“Tamil Nadu’s vision is to become an AI-first State. Ethical and inclusive AI is essential, and policies must evolve to ensure no community is left behind,” Rajaa said.

IIT-M Director V Kamakoti underscored the urgency for safety frameworks as AI becomes embedded in healthcare, education and decision-making. “AI is already influencing crucial aspects of everyday life. Safe and trusted systems are no longer optional,” he said.

Across two days, experts examined global lessons from AI safety summits held in the UK, Seoul, France and Africa, while contextualising them for India’s needs. The deliberations form a key part of the preparatory roadmap for the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South.

Balaraman Ravindran, Chair of the Safe and Trusted AI Working Group, said the discussions would help shape interoperable governance guidelines that balance innovation with societal well-being.