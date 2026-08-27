Meta agrees to settle claims that it harmed young users

What are the cases about?

These cases test the argument that social media was built to be addictive, like cigarettes or casino slot machines. The lawsuits claim that social media features such as infinite scrolling, algorithmic recommendations, notifications and videos that play automatically lead to compulsive use.

The plaintiffs contend that the resulting addiction has led to problems like depression, anxiety, eating disorders and self-harm, including suicide. Cases filed by individual plaintiffs tested a novel legal theory, claiming the companies caused personal injury through defective products. The states have cited consumer protection laws and child privacy law violations.

The cases have drawn comparisons to those against Big Tobacco in the 1990s, when companies like Philip Morris and R.J. Reynolds were accused of hiding information about the harms of cigarettes.