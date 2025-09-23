How undernutrition raises obesity and diabetes risk

NEW DELHI: While undernutrition is generally associated with a lack of proper nutrition, health experts on Monday contended it is also an increasing risk factor for obesity and diabetes.

According to UNICEF, in 2025, the global prevalence of obesity among school-age children and adolescents exceeded underweight for the first time.

This dramatic shift in the face of malnutrition jeopardises the health and future potential of children, communities, and nations.

The UN agency’s Child Nutrition Report revealed how unhealthy food environments are contributing to the worldwide surge in overweight and obesity in children and adolescents.

“When we think of undernutrition, we usually picture thin children or adults who haven’t grown properly. But in today’s world, undernutrition can also lead to obesity. People from poorer backgrounds, with less awareness, often end up buying cheap foods and drinks that are high in sugar and fat but low in nutrition,” Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Chairman, Scientific Committee, IMA Cochin, told IANS.

“Sugary soft drinks, for example, are heavily advertised by celebrities and sold cheaply, yet they fuel obesity and diabetes. Unlike relatively educated individuals who might consume water and a balanced diet complete with protein, fibre, fruits and vegetables, these individuals opt for sugary, sugar-sweetened beverages, calorie-dense oil-fried snacks and packaged foods which are relatively cheap,” he added.

The expert noted that undernourished mothers give birth to children who are prone to obesity as they grow up into adulthood, especially when food becomes abundant.

This can be seen in a recent study, published in the journal Cell Metabolism, where Indian researchers looked at a rat model of undernutrition over 50 generations, closely mimicking human populations in developing countries.

The undernourished rats had higher circulating insulin, and lower vitamin B12 and folate levels compared to control rats.

The findings revealed that undernourished rats display metabolic abnormalities associated with epigenetic changes, which are not reversed following unrestricted access to normal chow in two subsequent generations.

"In India, the paradox of undernutrition heightening the risk of obesity and diabetes is often explained through the concept of the ‘double burden of malnutrition’,” Dr. Sanjeev Galande, Dean, School of Natural Sciences, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, one of the authors of the paper, told IANS.

Galande explained that early-life undernutrition conditions the body to conserve energy, store fat efficiently, and develop lower muscle mass, leading to long-term metabolic changes.

"When such individuals are later exposed to calorie-dense diets and sedentary lifestyles, now increasingly prevalent in India, they face a significantly higher risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other non-communicable diseases," he added.

The experts also cited a lack of exercise and a sedentary lifestyle in raising the risk of obesity among these people, which can be further compounded by smoking and alcohol use.

With both obesity and diabetes increasing, the experts called for more action to strengthen the accessibility of nutritious, affordable food, and to tackle the marketing of unhealthy foods.



