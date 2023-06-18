Home remedies to get rid of dandruff naturally

Dandruff can be uncomfortable and embarrassing, but it can usually be treated effectively. While there are many over-the-counter products available for dandruff treatment, natural remedies can also be helpful. Here are some natural remedies that you can try. Disclaimer: Everyone's skin is different, and what works for one person may not work for another. So, Before using any natural remedy, perform a patch test on a small area of your skin to check for any adverse reactions.









Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil has antifungal and antibacterial properties, which can help control the growth of the fungus associated with dandruff. You can add a few drops of the oil to your carrier oil and apply it directly to your scalp.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can help balance the pH level of your scalp and reduce the growth of fungi. Mix equal parts of apple cider vinegar and water and use it as a rinse after shampooing. Leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing it out.

Baking Soda

Baking soda can help exfoliate the scalp and remove dead skin cells. Wet your hair and then rub a handful of baking soda onto your scalp. Rinse thoroughly and follow with a conditioner.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has soothing and moisturizing properties that can help alleviate itching and reduce inflammation on the scalp. Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to your scalp, leave it on for about 30 minutes, and then wash your hair.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a natural moisturizer that can help soothe dry and itchy scalp. Massage warm coconut oil onto your scalp, leave it on for about 30 minutes, and then wash your hair as usual. This can be done a few times a week.