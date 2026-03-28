Higher Vitamin B12 intake by pregnant women can aid early brain development in babies: Study

The study, published in the journal BMJ Paediatrics Open, was conducted in two centres located in India and Nepal by a joint team of researchers from both these countries and the UK.

According to Dr Jitender Nagpal, Deputy Medical Director of Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research in Delhi, who led the study in India, the findings provide strong evidence that improving Vitamin B12 intake during pregnancy in vegetarian mothers can benefit early brain development in babies while substantially reducing maternal Vitamin B12 deficiency.