Hidden economic costs of menopause

There is a big, unaddressed problem, though. Far from leveling out, the playing field remains tilted. As women reach middle age, they face yet another biological hurdle: menopause.

Beyond hot flashes and mood changes, the hormonal fluctuations associated with menopause produce a cascade of physical, emotional, and cognitive symptoms that can span several years and affect a woman’s work performance and overall quality of life – even increasing lifelong health risks such as bone loss and cardiovascular disease.