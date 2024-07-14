Here’s how smoking can worsen your diabetes

NEW DELHI: While smoking can cause definite health issues among people of all ages, in people with diabetes, it can worsen the risk of heart disease, and stroke and make the illness harder to manage, according to a top diabetologist on Sunday.

Taking to the social media platform X.com, Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, explained ways in which smoking can affect people with diabetes.

He said that smoking increases insulin resistance.

“Smoking makes it harder for your body to respond to insulin, leading to higher blood sugar levels and worsening diabetes control,” the doctor said.

It also raises the risk of severe complications “such as heart disease, stroke, and peripheral artery disease.”

Smoking can also worsen blood pressure and cholesterol levels -- both critical factors for managing diabetes effectively.

Smoking can also impair blood circulation in people with diabetes, and also accelerate the risk of death.

“Smoking damages blood vessels, reducing blood flow and increasing the risk of foot ulcers and infections that can lead to amputations,” Dr Mohan said.

“People with diabetes who smoke are more likely to experience fatal health outcomes compared to non-smokers. This includes a significantly higher risk of total mortality and cardiovascular mortality,” he added.

A 2023 study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), along with Dr Mohan and other researchers showed that India has a staggering 101 million individuals afflicted by diabetes, while the number of prediabetes stands at 136 million. The country is also home to a whopping 315 million people suffering from hypertension, and 213 million with high cholesterol, among others.

“Take charge of your health: quit smoking and manage your diabetes better,” Dr Mohan said.