Here is how you can stop your makeup from melting in summer

Long-wear, waterproof products

Summer is the time to invest in beauty products that are long-lasting and waterproof, especially if you want full-coverage makeup. Even during the hot weather, long-wearing and waterproof cosmetics will not let you down. Look for waterproof cosmetics that will last 8 to 12 hours, even on the hottest days. Waterproof eyeliner and mascara will help your lines stay where you drew them.