Here are three essential foods for patients with type-2 diabetes to improve

CHENNAI: A growing concern in India due to various factors including genetic predisposition, dietary changes, and rapid lifestyle shifts.

According to a study published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal, it is projected that by 2030, approximately 98 million people in India could be affected by type-2 diabetes.

Amidst the plethora of dietary advice available, it's important to discern which recommendations are truly advantageous.

Here are three foods recommended for improving diabetes management:

Almonds:

Consuming a handful of almonds can positively impact both short-term and long-term blood sugar control for those with uncomplicated type-2 diabetes.

Almonds help mitigate sudden spikes in blood sugar levels by slowing down the release of glucose into the bloodstream, thanks to their monounsaturated fatty acids content.

Additionally, almonds can boost metabolism in individuals managing type-2 diabetes, aiding in calorie burning.

Their nutritional profile, rich in fiber, folate, vitamin E, phytochemicals like phytosterols and flavonoids, as well as minerals including magnesium, potassium, and calcium, contribute to this metabolic boost. Furthermore, almonds contain vitamin E and healthy fats, which may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases among adults with type-2 diabetes, as suggested by research conducted by Harvard University.

Green Leafy Vegetables:

Incorporating green leafy vegetables into one's diet significantly decreases the risk of developing type-2 diabetes. Examples include spinach, cabbage, drumstick leaves, mint leaves, amaranth leaves, fenugreek leaves, and radish tops.

These vegetables are rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals, and some even contain omega-3 fatty acids in the alpha-linolenic form. Various cooking methods such as adding them to soups, salads, or consuming them as green juice are recommended.

When cooking as a curry, it's advised to minimize the use of excess oil to retain their nutritional benefits.

Yogurt:

Homemade yogurt, or "dahi," has been a traditional component of the Indian diet for generations and is now recognized for its health benefits. Research suggests that consuming yogurt may decrease the risk of type-2 diabetes, particularly in healthy and older adults with a high cardiovascular risk.

According to a Yogurt and Diabetes study, individuals who consumed 80–125 grams of yogurt per day had a 14% lower risk of type 2 diabetes compared to non-consumers.

Yogurt is low in carbohydrates, high in protein, and supports gut health. Opt for plain yogurt over flavored varieties to better control added sugars and consider topping it with nutritious options like sliced almonds or strawberries for added flavor and nutrients.

This article is written by Sheela Krishnaswamy, renowned nutrition, and wellness consultant