Here are reasons why you should include bananas in your diet

NEW DELHI: Whether you're attempting to gain weight, satisfy sudden hunger pangs, or grab a healthy snack on the run, bananas are the healthiest and most nutritious fruit that can be eaten anywhere, at any time. Bananas are naturally high in essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C for immune support, vitamin B6 for brain function, dietary fibre for digestive health, and potassium for blood pressure and heart health. Here are some reasons why you must include bananas in your diet.

Rich in nutrients Bananas are a nutritionally rich fruit, including potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B6, and dietary fibre. Bananas are naturally high in essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C for immune support, vitamin B6 for brain function, dietary fibre for digestive health, and potassium for blood pressure and heart health.

Good source of potassium Bananas are an excellent natural source of potassium, which is necessary for appropriate heart and muscle function as well as blood pressure control.

Boost energy Bananas include natural sugars such as glucose, fructose, and sucrose, which give an immediate and prolonged energy boost, making them a perfect pre-workout or mid-day snack.

Good for digestion Bananas contain dietary fibre, namely pectin, which promotes regular bowel movements, avoids constipation, and improves overall digestive health.

Light on the stomach Bananas are frequently advised for those with sensitive stomachs or digestive issues since they are easy to digest and can help calm an upset stomach.