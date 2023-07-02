Healthy snacking options on the go

In today’s fast-paced world, it can be challengingto maintain a healthy diet while juggling abusy lifestyle. However, with a little planning and preparation, it is possible to snack healthily even when you’re on the go. Here are some options that will provide you with some quick and nutritious snack options that will keep you energised throughout the day.

Protein or Energy Bars: Many energy bars in the market claim to be nutritious, but are often packed with artificial preservatives and undisclosed ingredients. This can make it difficult to make informed choices about what we put into our bodies. Opt for energy or protein bars which have been carefully crafted to be preservative-free and transparent about the ingredients used.

Trail and Seed Mix: Trail and seed mix is a classic snack that combines various nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and sometimes even chocolate or yogurt- covered treats. It provides a good balance of protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates, making it a satisfying and energising snack.

Healthy Nibbles & Quick Bites Say goodbye to those greasy potato chips and discover some amazing healthy nibbles that are not only delicious, but also good for your health. Go for baked beetroot nacho chips, millet puffs, tempeh chips or sundried tomato and basil crackers.