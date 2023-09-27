Begin typing your search...

Health benefits of desi snack - Makhana

ByANIANI|27 Sep 2023 5:08 PM GMT
NEW DELHI: Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, is a popular snack in Indian cuisine and has gained popularity worldwide due to its numerous health benefits. But it's essential to consume them in moderation as part of a balanced diet. Here are some of the health benefits of consuming makhana.

Low in calories

Makhana is a low-calorie snack, making it an excellent option for those looking to manage their weight. Makhana is low in saturated fat and cholesterol, making it a heart-healthy snack option.

High in protein

Makhana is a good source of plant-based protein, which is essential for muscle maintenance and overall body function

Rich in fibre

Makhana is high in dietary fibre, which aids in digestion, prevents constipation, and helps maintain a healthy digestive system.

Versatile snack

Makhana can be prepared in various ways, such as roasting, frying, or even using them in curries and desserts. This versatility makes it a convenient and tasty snack option.

Antioxidant properties

Makhana contains antioxidants like kaempferol, which can help protect cells from oxidative stress and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

WellbeingMakhana health benefitsdesi snackfox nutslotus seedsplant-based protein
ANI

