Health benefits of desi snack - Makhana

NEW DELHI: Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, is a popular snack in Indian cuisine and has gained popularity worldwide due to its numerous health benefits. But it's essential to consume them in moderation as part of a balanced diet. Here are some of the health benefits of consuming makhana.

Low in calories

Makhana is a low-calorie snack, making it an excellent option for those looking to manage their weight. Makhana is low in saturated fat and cholesterol, making it a heart-healthy snack option.

High in protein

Makhana is a good source of plant-based protein, which is essential for muscle maintenance and overall body function

Rich in fibre

Makhana is high in dietary fibre, which aids in digestion, prevents constipation, and helps maintain a healthy digestive system.

Versatile snack

Makhana can be prepared in various ways, such as roasting, frying, or even using them in curries and desserts. This versatility makes it a convenient and tasty snack option.

Antioxidant properties

Makhana contains antioxidants like kaempferol, which can help protect cells from oxidative stress and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.