HCG achieves certification for Information Security Management System

CHENNAI: HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited, one of the largest cancer care provider in India, announced that it has achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS).

The ISO 27001:2022 standard is an internationally recognized framework for managing and protecting the confidentiality, Integrity, and availability of the information handled within the company.

This has been implemented across the HCG network including the head office in Bengaluru and its 25 centers located across India.

ISO 27001:2022 certification is a globally recognized standard for information security management. It helps organizations manage and protect their sensitive information and provides a framework for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an ISMS.

HCG journey towards the ISMS certification was remarkable. Initially starting with the identification of internal stakeholders, alignment of stakeholders to the commitment of top management, everything went in an orderly manner. HCG collaborated with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, a professional services organization, to support in the implementation of ISMS.

The Information Security Management System was implemented over a five-stage approach and two rounds of audit by a third-party certification body. HCG was consistent in bringing out the quality deliverables for each stage of the approach.

As part of the certification process, HCG underwent rigorous testing and auditing by a third-party certification body. This certification provides assurance to our patients, employees, and partners that we have implemented the necessary technological and management controls to protect their information and maintain the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our systems and services.

HCG is committed to ensuring the highest level of security for its patients, employees, and partners. Achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification is an important milestone in this ongoing commitment and demonstrates our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security and protecting sensitive information.