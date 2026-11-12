Have you taken a flu shot?

Annual fatalities

It may be noted that the annual burden of influenza among older adults in India is massive and largely unrecognised. An AIIMS-led study estimated that the seasonal flu causes around 5.3 million illnesses across the country every year. The study also found that the disease leads to more than 36,000 hospitalisations and nearly 85,000 deaths annually.

“These are not merely statistics. They represent parents, grandparents and people we meet in our everyday life whose severe illness could have been curtailed with a simple annual shot,” notes family physician Dr Vijay Kumaravel, who runs a clinic at Ramnagar in Coimbatore.

The doctor also noted that apart from the elderly, the burden extends to people battling with diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung conditions and pregnant women who remain largely unprotected.

Despite the alarming risks, adult vaccination coverage in India is abysmally low. According to the Journal of the Indian Academy of Geriatrics, only about 1.5% of the population is vaccinated against influenza and hospital records also suggest a dismal figure among adults seeking care. “The reasons are layered. Firstly, There isn’t much awareness about a flu vaccine for adults in the market. Since the flu vaccine is not part of India’s Universal Immunisation Programme, it’s rarely discussed in public health messages,” explained Dr Suganya.

Studies show that nearly more than 50% of the adult population in India did not take the flu shot because they were unaware of its existence. And on the other hand, 68.7 of adults have never received a recommendation from a medical professional to do the same.