Guard against eye problems during peak of summer

CHENNAI: As the peak summer season approaches, and temperatures are expected to rise further, it is essential to take extra care of your eyes, as increased exposure to the sun, dust, and pollution can lead to various eye conditions, which if left untreated can result in serious eye problem.

According to Dr Soundari, Regional Head of Clinical Services at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, dry eyes, UV radiation, and eye injuries are common diseases in the summer. It is crucial to protect your eyes from the sun's harmful rays, allergies, and injuries to enjoy the season while keeping your eyes healthy.

Dr Soundari, informs, “Dry eyes occur when your eyes do not produce enough tears to keep them moist. To prevent this, use artificial tears or lubricating eye drops to keep your eyes moist. UV radiation from the sun can cause several eye diseases, including cataracts, macular degeneration, and photokeratitis. To prevent these diseases, wear sunglasses that provide 100 per cent UV protection whenever you are outside during the day,”

Summer heat can lead to dry eyes, a condition in which the eyes don't produce enough tears, or the tears evaporate too quickly. To prevent dry eyes, use lubricating eye drops as prescribed by your doctor.

"The ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun can cause several eye problems, including cataracts, photokeratitis, and macular degeneration. Dehydration can lead to various health problems, including dry eyes. To prevent dehydration, drink plenty of water and avoid sugary and caffeinated drinks that can dehydrate you. If you are engaging in outdoor activities, take frequent water breaks to stay hydrated."

Summer allergies can also affect your eyes, causing redness, itching, and watering. Regular eye exams can help detect eye diseases early, which can improve treatment outcomes.

Scheduling regular eye check-ups to detect and treat eye problems early is very important. Also, people should avoid smoking, as it can increase the risk of various eye problems, including cataracts and macular degeneration.”