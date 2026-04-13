Govt mulls cough syrups ban for kids under 2 amid safety concerns: Report

NEW DELHI:Reports said that the move under a draft of the National Formulary of India (NFI) 2026, released by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, marks a notable shift in prescribing norms after a series of contamination-linked deaths last year.

There was, however, no official word from Health Ministry on the reports.

The draft NFI, which acts as a guide for doctors and pharmacists by standardising drug information on dosage, indications, contraindications and side‑effects, explicitly states that “cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children under two years”.