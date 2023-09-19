Begin typing your search...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Lord Ganesha's favourite foods that you can offer

Devotees prepare a variety of dishes as offerings, or bhog, to please Lord Ganesha. Let's have a look at some of them.

ByANIANI|19 Sep 2023 6:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-19 06:15:32.0  )
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Lord Ganeshas favourite foods that you can offer
X

Ganesha idol

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Lord Ganesha is believed to have a fondness for certain foods. During Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees prepare a variety of dishes as offerings, or bhog, to please Lord Ganesha. Let's have a look at some of them.

Modak Modak is considered to be Lord Ganeshas favourite sweet. These are sweet dumplings made from rice flour or wheat flour stuffed with jaggery, coconut, and cardamom.

Modak

Modak is considered to be Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet. These are sweet dumplings made from rice flour or wheat flour stuffed with jaggery, coconut, and cardamom.

Ladoo Lord Ganesha also loves ladoos, which are round, sweet balls made from ingredients like chickpea flour (besan), gram flour, or motichoor ke laddu, mixed with sugar, ghee, and various nuts

Ladoo

Lord Ganesha also loves ladoos, which are round, sweet balls made from ingredients like chickpea flour (besan), gram flour, or 'motichoor ke laddu,' mixed with sugar, ghee, and various nuts

Peda A milk dessert called peda is offered during Ganesha Pooja. They are a wonderful and simple Ganesha Chaturthi dish comprised of milk, sugar, flour, cardamom, and almonds.

Peda

A milk dessert called peda is offered during Ganesha Pooja. They are a wonderful and simple Ganesha Chaturthi dish comprised of milk, sugar, flour, cardamom, and almonds.

Fruits Lord Ganesha is known to enjoy fruits, particularly bananas. You can offer a variety of fruits like bananas, apples, and grapes as bhog.

Fruits

Lord Ganesha is known to enjoy fruits, particularly bananas. You can offer a variety of fruits like bananas, apples, and grapes as bhog.

Milk and Ghee Lord Ganesha is offered milk and ghee during the bhog ceremony.

Milk and Ghee

Lord Ganesha is offered milk and ghee during the bhog ceremony.

Ganesh chaturthiGanesha festivalvinayaga offeringModakLadooPedaGanesh chaturthi 2023
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X