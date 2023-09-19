Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Lord Ganesha's favourite foods that you can offer

CHENNAI: Lord Ganesha is believed to have a fondness for certain foods. During Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees prepare a variety of dishes as offerings, or bhog, to please Lord Ganesha. Let's have a look at some of them.

Modak Modak is considered to be Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet. These are sweet dumplings made from rice flour or wheat flour stuffed with jaggery, coconut, and cardamom.

Ladoo Lord Ganesha also loves ladoos, which are round, sweet balls made from ingredients like chickpea flour (besan), gram flour, or 'motichoor ke laddu,' mixed with sugar, ghee, and various nuts

Peda A milk dessert called peda is offered during Ganesha Pooja. They are a wonderful and simple Ganesha Chaturthi dish comprised of milk, sugar, flour, cardamom, and almonds.

Fruits Lord Ganesha is known to enjoy fruits, particularly bananas. You can offer a variety of fruits like bananas, apples, and grapes as bhog.