Focus on your diet when infected with fever and dengue

CHENNAI: With a surge in the cases of dengue and fever, dieticians emphasize on the need of proper food and hydration to stay protected and prevent getting infected.

Once infected, due to the dangerously rapid platelet reduction caused by dengue, patients may need to be admitted to the hospital.

The platelet count decreases along with the fever and the patient must consume specific foods that aid in increasing body's platelet production to stop that from happening.

Low blood pressure brought on by dengue illness may result in dengue shock syndrome. So long as other medical issues do not make it unacceptable, sufficient hydration is crucial. Papaya leaves are scientifically proven to contain a unique phytochemical called acetogenin, which can be a great remedy for dengue patients as it ensures rapid increase in platelet count.

Pitchiah Kasinathan, Clinical Dietician at Fortis Malar Hospital says that according to studies, wheatgrass extract can help increase platelet count naturally. It contains organic compounds which are rich in folic acid, vitamin B1, B2, B6, B12, and pantothenic acid.

It also has minerals like calcium, potassium, magnesium, and iron..Dry grapes are a rich source of iron and can help dengue patients with low platelets. Consuming coriander leaves during dengue will help to reduce the body temperature and strengthen the immunity system; also helps to increase the blood platelet count."

He added that beetroot and pomegranate also helps prevent free radical damage to platelets.

The biggest problem for a dengue patient is dehydration. Doctors recommend consuming tender coconut, buttermilk, soups, and any liquid that isn't alcohol or carbonated beverages to manage or prevent dehydration issues. Since there is no vaccination for dengue, it is better to prevent the disease than to treat an infection.

Nutritionists and dieticians suggest consumption of vitamin C, as it helps the body increase the production of platelets. Vitamin C in any form helps in recovery. While it is understood in what food items to consume, it is important to know that heavy diet in the form of oily or fried food items, non-vegetarian food or carbonated drinks should be avoided during dengue.

Senior consultant dietician Dharini Krishnan says that oily or fried food can be difficult for the body to digest as the patient is already tired when infected. It is recommended to move to light diet and for protein intake, green gram dal is advisable.

"Avoid eating from outside and processed food is also to be avoided. The intake of fluids is very important as we tend to loose a lot of water when we are infected. Vitamin C juices are a good choice and a diet rich in vitamin C and proteins can help in easy recovery, " she added.