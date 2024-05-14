Fitness special: Slam ball exercises for cardio, strength

NEW DELHI: Slam ball is fitness equipment that is simple to use. Regular slam ball training helps you gain endurance, balance, coordination, strength, and mobility. It offers a unique range of resistance and encourages you to activate numerous muscle groups while exercising. Let us look at some of the slam ball exercises for cardio, strength and endurance.
Overhead slam
This exercise is raising the slam ball over your head and throwing it to the ground with both arms. This consists of two exercises, the overhead slam from both standing and kneeling positions.
Rainbow slam
The Rainbow Slam helps you improve muscle endurance and strength in your chest and shoulders, but it also benefits your core due to the twisting action that has been added to the workout, and it is also wonderful for cardiovascular conditioning.
Split-leg Lunge Slam
Like all slam ball exercises, the split-leg lunge slam is great for muscle endurance and explosive power, while the quick leg movements make it great for cardiovascular fitness too.
Single arm Chest Press Slam
You pick up the ball with both hands, hold it against one of your holders, and throw it in front of you, switching sides each time, propelling the ball towards the ground with the same arm against whatever shoulder you are holding it. This exercise uses more of your core and is more of a whole-body workout than some of the other exercises.
Overhead Slam With Plank
Lift the slam ball above your head and toss it right in front of you. Quickly move into a plank position, maintaining your back and legs straight and in line with one another, and balancing your hand on the slam ball.