Experts emphasize on making allergy testing more accessible

CHENNAI: Lifestyle-related allergies are common, but not very often are we aware of our allergies, unless we suffer the impact of them.

In order to spread awareness on the same, a private diagnostics service provider has initiated a campaign called "Freedom from Allergies".

The campaign by Neuberg Diagnostics is designed to educate individuals about the signs, symptoms, and accessible tests that can significantly impact the early detection and effective management of all types of allergies.

While allergy tests are mostly recommended by doctors upon seeing an impact, the campaign aims at increasing the accessibility to testing for allergies.

The initiative empowers individuals to proactively address prolonged symptoms associated with specific types of allergies, which are often underestimated.

Timely allergy testing allows for the early detection of allergic reactions, enabling individuals to take preventive measures.

Identifying allergies at an early stage helps in preventing the escalation of symptoms and the development of more severe allergic conditions.

Dr Akash Shah, Consultant Pathologist, Neuberg Diagnostics states, "The 'Freedom from Allergies' campaign is a call to action for individuals to pay attention to their health. It's time to address those lingering symptoms that may be indicative of underlying allergies. Knowing the exact allergens allows for precise treatment strategies, reducing the need for broad-spectrum medications and enhancing the effectiveness of interventions."

He said that early detection and management help prevent severe allergic reactions, such as anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening. Managing allergies effectively ensures individuals can lead a more productive life without the hindrance of persistent symptoms.