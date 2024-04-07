Electrical short circuit in heart of girl child, corrected by non-surgical intervention

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital successfully treated a 6-year-old girl's heart condition without resorting to surgery.

The young patient, who had been grappling with congenital heart disease since birth, was experiencing palpitations and heart failure caused by tachycardia (faster heart rate) resulting from an extra fiber within her heart known as an accessory pathway.

She had previously undergone surgeries to treat her condition, however the symptoms did not subside.

Leading the charge was Dr. Deep Chandh Raja, Consultant and Clinical Lead Cardiac Electrophysiology at Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet, along with his expert medical team.

Employing advanced techniques such as cardiac EPS RFA (electrophysiology study and Radio Frequency ablation), the team identified and corrected the palpitations caused by the accessory pathway, all without the need for surgical intervention.

An accessory pathway is the structure between the heart muscles which forms during the fetal development and remains even after birth.

This pathway can cause electrical disturbances in the heart system, leading to irregular heart rhythms.

The RF Ablation procedure, performed under general anesthesia, lasted about 4 hours.

Through meticulous precision and the utilization of state-of-the-art technologies like the 3D navigation system and intracardiac echo, the medical team was able to locate and treat the root cause of the palpitations, ensuring a swift and effective resolution.

Following the successful procedure, the young patient was swiftly weaned off the ventilator and transferred to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

Remarkably, she was discharged the very next day, marking a monumental milestone in her journey towards recovery.

Dr. Deep Chandh Raja underscored the significance of specialized care for paediatric patients with congenital heart defects, stating, "Around 25% of babies born with heart defects may have additional fibers like the one we addressed in this case. With advancements in medical technology and the unwavering dedication of our multidisciplinary team comprising Dr Vigneshwaran K, Senior Consultant Anaesthesiologist, and Dr D Sivaraman Paediatric Intensivist, we were able to effectively treat this condition using a minimally invasive procedure. The Hybrid Cath Lab at the hospital also plays a key role in performing complex procedures with higher precision and safety"