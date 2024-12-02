Early diagnosis, treatment can help 70pc of epilepsy patients lead normal lives: Experts

NEW DELHI: Early diagnosis and treatment can help 70 per cent of patients with epilepsy -- a chronic neurological condition -- to lead normal lives, said health experts here on Monday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that epilepsy affects nearly 50 million people worldwide.

“India contributes to 10-12 million people, over one per cent of the total population and nearly one-sixth of the global burden. The prevalence in India ranges from 3.0 to 11.9 per 1,000 population. The high incidence has become a serious public health challenge for us and there is an urgent need for early diagnosis, clinical interventions, and care,” Dr. Praveen Gupta, Principal Director & Chief of Neurology, at Fortis Hospital, told IANS.

Symptoms of epilepsy include sudden numbness, body stiffness, shaking, fainting, speech difficulty, and involuntary urination. Despite its long history, awareness about epilepsy remains limited.

Dr. Madhukar Bhardwaj, Director & HOD Neurology, Aakash Healthcare, said epilepsy is more common among children aged 8-12 years in India, with a five-year prevalence rate of 22.2 per 1,000 children.

However, Gupta noted that the condition is significantly rising in adults.

“In children, congenital abnormalities and infections dominate, while in young adults, traumatic brain injuries, neurocysticercosis, and meningitis are significant contributors. In our country neurocysticercosis, caused by tapeworm infections, accounts for nearly 30 per cent of epilepsy cases. Among the elderly, strokes and neurodegenerative conditions are leading causes,” Gupta said.

The experts also shared on unique challenges faced by women with epilepsy, particularly due to the stigma around marriage and pregnancy.

“Hormonal changes can exacerbate seizures, as seen in catamenial epilepsy, while societal attitudes often impact their personal lives. Despite this, advances in treatment have allowed most women to lead normal lives, with modern medications proving safe during pregnancy,” Gupta said.

“Timely diagnosis and treatment can help 70 per cent of patients lead normal lives with proper medication and lifestyle adjustments,” Bhardwaj said.

The management of the conditions includes antiepileptic medications, dietary therapies like the ketogenic diet, avoiding alcohol, and surgical interventions such as resective brain surgery and vagus nerve stimulation.

“In the event of a seizure, proper first aid is critical. Lay the person on their side, avoid restraining them, and note the duration of the seizure. If it lasts more than two minutes, seek medical help immediately. Contrary to common misconceptions, never force objects into their mouth or make them inhale strong smells,” Bhardwaj said.

He also urged individuals with epilepsy to avoid high-risk occupations like driving, piloting, or factory work involving sharp objects, as these could endanger themselves and others during a seizure.