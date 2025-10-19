DT Tress Talk: Vegetarian superfoods for strong and healthy hair

CHENNAI: Healthy, lustrous hair starts from within — and the right nutrition plays a major role in achieving it. Among the many nutrients that contribute to hair growth, protein, iron, and biotin stand out as the three most essential. These nutrients strengthen hair follicles, improve scalp circulation, and promote new hair growth. For vegetarians, getting these nutrients from plant-based sources is entirely possible and highly effective. Let’s explore some of the best vegetarian superfoods that can naturally enhance your hair health.

Sweet potato: The biotin-rich root

Sweet potatoes are a powerhouse of biotin and beta-carotene, both of which are vital for hair health. Biotin helps improve hair thickness and strength, while beta-carotene converts to vitamin A in the body, nourishing the scalp and preventing dryness. Regular consumption of sweet potatoes can promote shiny and well-nourished hair.

Spinach: The iron and folate source

Spinach, regardless of the variety, is packed with iron, folate, and vitamin C — nutrients that support healthy red blood cell production and enhance oxygen delivery to the hair follicles. This leafy green helps reduce hair fall and promotes stronger strands. Including spinach in salads, smoothies, or cooked dishes can make a big difference in your overall hair vitality.

Lentils: A complete plant protein

Lentils are an excellent source of plant-based protein, iron, and zinc. Protein is the building block of hair strands, while iron improves blood circulation to the scalp. Regular intake of lentils supports hair repair and prevents breakage. They can easily be added to soups, dals, or even sprout salads.

Beans and sprouted beans: Double the benefits

Beans, especially when sprouted, are rich in biotin and protein. Sprouting enhances nutrient absorption and improves digestive health, ensuring that your body efficiently utilizes the nutrients essential for hair growth. They make a perfect snack or addition to meals for boosting hair strength naturally.

Mushrooms: The hidden hair booster

Mushrooms provide a unique blend of biotin and antioxidants that protect the scalp from oxidative damage. They also support keratin production, a key protein responsible for hair structure and resilience.

Including these vegetarian superfoods in your daily diet can significantly improve your hair health over time. However, it’s equally important to avoid junk food, stay hydrated, and maintain a balanced diet. Consistency and healthy eating habits will ensure that your hair remains strong, shiny, and full of life for years to come.

The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic