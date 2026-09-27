DT Tress Talk | Smoking and your hair: How the habit can thin air

How smoking affects the scalp

Nicotine constricts small blood vessels, including the fine vessels supplying the hair follicles. Reduced scalp blood flow means the follicles receive less oxygen and fewer nutrients, weakening the conditions needed for normal hair growth.

Tobacco smoke also generates free radicals and oxidative stress, which can damage follicular cells and interfere with the hair-growth cycle.

Pattern hair loss may come earlier or progress faster

Genetics and hormones, especially dihydrotestosterone, or DHT, remain the central drivers of androgenetic alopecia. But smoking appears to act as an accelerant. Analyses have found an association between smoking and both the presence of pattern hair loss and its progression.

In one meta-analysis, smoking was associated with higher odds of having androgenetic alopecia and with greater odds of progression. Another review reported significantly higher odds of disease progression among men who had ever smoked compared with never-smokers.