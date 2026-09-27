DT Tress Talk | Smoking and your hair: How the habit can thin air

CHENNAI: Smoking does affect hair health. The evidence most consistently links cigarette smoking with a higher likelihood and faster progression of androgenetic alopecia, the common inherited pattern of hair thinning, while also harming the scalp environment that hair follicles need to function well.
Nicotine constricts small blood vessels, including the fine vessels supplying the hair follicles. Reduced scalp blood flow means the follicles receive less oxygen and fewer nutrients, weakening the conditions needed for normal hair growth.
Tobacco smoke also generates free radicals and oxidative stress, which can damage follicular cells and interfere with the hair-growth cycle.
Genetics and hormones, especially dihydrotestosterone, or DHT, remain the central drivers of androgenetic alopecia. But smoking appears to act as an accelerant. Analyses have found an association between smoking and both the presence of pattern hair loss and its progression.
In one meta-analysis, smoking was associated with higher odds of having androgenetic alopecia and with greater odds of progression. Another review reported significantly higher odds of disease progression among men who had ever smoked compared with never-smokers.
Nicotine is stimulating and can disrupt sleep quality. Poor sleep and higher stress-hormone activity aren’t ideal for hair because they can worsen inflammation and reduce the body’s ability to support normal follicle recovery.
The practical message is simple: smoking does not merely “dry out” hair; it creates a less favourable scalp environment through reduced circulation, oxidative damage, inflammation and sleep disruption.
PRP and GFC aim to stimulate healing, improve the follicular environment and support weaker follicles. Smoking works in the opposite direction, reducing microcirculation and increasing oxidative and inflammatory injury, so it is reasonable to expect that heavy smoking may blunt the benefit a patient receives from these treatments.
Stopping smoking will not reverse genetic baldness on its own, but it removes a modifiable factor that can make thinning worse and may improve the scalp’s response to medical and regenerative treatments. For anyone using minoxidil, finasteride, PRP, GFC or other hair-restoration therapies, quitting is one of the most sensible steps to protect the investment.