CHENNAI: Hair fall treatments are constantly evolving. A few years ago, PRP was the main injectable option. Today, patients also hear about GFC and exosomes, and many ask the same question: Which one is best, and which should I choose? The honest answer is that no single option is right for everyone. To make an informed decision, it helps to understand what each treatment does.
PRP stands for Platelet-Rich Plasma. It is prepared using the patient's own blood, which is processed to concentrate the platelets. Platelets contain growth factors that help strengthen hair and reduce shedding. When PRP is injected into the scalp, these growth factors may help stimulate hair growth.
There is one limitation. The growth factors need to be activated to perform their function. Once activated, they still have to pass through the surrounding tissue to reach the hair follicles. How effectively this happens can influence the final results.
GFC stands for Growth Factor Concentrate. It is prepared by activating platelets and releasing their growth factors before the injection, rather than relying on activation after administration.
Because the growth factors are already released, they can act as soon as they enter the scalp. For this reason, GFC is expected to work more efficiently than conventional PRP.
Exosomes are tiny carriers that transport signalling molecules between cells. In hair treatment, they are believed to help deliver signalling molecules and growth-related factors to the hair follicles.
Exosomes can be combined with different active ingredients, including plant-derived components, animal-derived components and the patient's own GFC. In each case, the aim is to improve the delivery of growth-related signals to the hair follicles.
In theory, each option may offer certain advantages over the previous one. However, that does not mean you have to start with the most expensive treatment. If you haven't had hair treatment before, starting with basic PRP may be a reasonable option. Monitor how your hair responds and then discuss with your doctor whether an upgrade is necessary. Many patients may respond well to PRP alone.
Starting with GFC or exosomes is also an option, depending on your individual needs and your specialist's recommendation. Some patients may prefer to begin with these alternatives.
The choice usually comes down to two important considerations: your budget and your expectations regarding the time required to see results.
If cost is a major consideration and you are comfortable waiting to assess the response, PRP may be a reasonable starting point. If you are considering GFC or exosomes, discuss their potential benefits, costs and limitations with your specialist before making a decision.
PRP, GFC and exosomes are different approaches to hair restoration, each with its own potential benefits and limitations. The best treatment is the one that suits your hair condition, budget and expectations. Before making a choice, get a proper scalp assessment and discuss your options with a qualified specialist.