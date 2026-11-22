PRP: The foundation

PRP stands for Platelet-Rich Plasma. It is prepared using the patient's own blood, which is processed to concentrate the platelets. Platelets contain growth factors that help strengthen hair and reduce shedding. When PRP is injected into the scalp, these growth factors may help stimulate hair growth.



There is one limitation. The growth factors need to be activated to perform their function. Once activated, they still have to pass through the surrounding tissue to reach the hair follicles. How effectively this happens can influence the final results.