DT Tress Talk | Protect your hair before, during and after the festival

CHENNAI: With Deepavali falling tomorrow, November 8, homes across Tamil Nadu are busy with last-minute preparations, from buying new clothes and sweets to stocking up on crackers. One thing most of us forget to plan for is our hair.
Every year, hair clinics see a familiar pattern. In the week after Deepavali, patients come in with itchy scalps, dandruff flareups and dry, rough hair. Two to three months later, another group arrives, worried about excessive hair shedding. Both problems can often be prevented with a little care during the festival. ‘Sensitive scalp syndrome’ refers to symptoms such as redness, itching, oiliness, dandruff and pain at the hair roots. These may be linked to exposure to smoke, dust, sulphur dioxide, and other pollutants. Pollution levels can rise three to five times above normal during Diwali and periods of winter smog.
In Tamil homes, Deepavali begins before dawn with the traditional oil bath: warm gingelly oil is applied to the head, followed by a wash with shikakai or a mild shampoo.
Oil coats the hair shaft and acts as a protective barrier. Timing, however, is important. Apply oil before heading outdoors and wash it off thoroughly afterwards. Leaving oil on overnight in a smoky environment may cause more dust and pollutants to accumulate on the hair.
Smoke is the visible enemy. The less obvious culprits are late nights, travel, crash diets before the festival and days spent eating mostly sweets and fried snacks.
Severe physical stress can push many hair follicles into their resting phase at the same time. This condition, known as telogen effluvium, does not become noticeable immediately. Hair shedding usually begins two to three months later. This explains why many people fail to connect their January hair fall with the Deepavali season.
Before the festival
Have a warm oil massage the night before or on the morning of Deepavali, and wash it off with a mild shampoo.
Avoid new chemical treatments, such as straightening, smoothening or colouring, during the week of the festival. A scalp that is already irritated may react more severely. Trim split ends beforehand rather than waiting until the damage becomes more noticeable.
On the day of bursting crackers
Tie long hair up and cover it with a cotton scarf or cap when bursting crackers. This helps reduce the amount of smoke and ash that settles on the hair. Watch fireworks from a safe distance and move indoors when the smoke is thickest, particularly during the late evening and night.
After the festival
Wash your hair and scalp with a gentle shampoo once the celebrations are over. Avoid scrubbing vigorously.
Follow up with a conditioner to restore softness.
Limit the use of straighteners, curling irons and hot blow-dryers for a week. Applying heat to dry, stressed hair can increase breakage.
Drink plenty of water and return to a balanced diet rich in protein, fruits and green vegetables.
The bottom line
Celebrate fully, but give your hair the same care you give your home before Deepavali. Oil before, cover during, wash after and eat well. Your hair will thank you in January. Wishing all our readers a safe, bright and healthy Deepavali!
—The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic