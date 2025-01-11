DT Tress talk| New Year, New You: Start a healthy hair care routine

CHENNAI: The new year is the perfect time to commit to positive changes. While setting resolutions like starting a gym or morning routine, don’t forget to include a dedicated hair care routine. Consistency in hair care can improve the health and appearance of your hair. Follow these steps to create an effective and lasting routine:

1. Identify Your Hair Type and Care Style

Understanding your hair type is the first step to a successful hair care routine. Determine whether your hair is straight, wavy, curly, or coily and whether it is dry, oily, or damaged. This will guide your hair care approach.

2. Select Suitable Products and Create a Schedule

Choose hair care products that align with your hair type. Develop a regular schedule that includes cleansing, conditioning, and treatments. Stick to this routine consistently for the best results.

3. Focus on Nutrition for Hair Health

A balanced diet is essential for healthy hair. Include protein-rich foods in your meals to support hair growth. Foods like garlic, shallots, and spinach should be added to your diet at least twice a week. Additionally, incorporate curry leaves into your meals regularly, as they are rich in nutrients that promote hair health.

4. Establish a Consistent Sleep Schedule

Adequate sleep is vital for overall health and impacts your hair as well. Aim to sleep at a fixed time daily, preferably before 10:30 p.m. If this isn’t possible, ensure you maintain a consistent bedtime and wake-up time.

5. Limit Screen Time Before Bed

Avoid screens for at least an hour before bedtime to improve sleep quality. Keep your phone out of the bedroom to minimize distractions and interruptions.

6. Stay Committed to Your Routine

Consistency is key to seeing results. Avoid starting the routine only to abandon it later. Stick with it diligently for long-term benefits. By following these steps, you can establish a sustainable hair care routine that enhances your hair health and complements your other resolutions. Make this the year you give your hair the care it truly deserves!