DT Tress Talk: Does sleeping late cause hair fall?

CHENNAI: The relationship between late sleeping and hair health

Yes, sleeping late can contribute to hair fall. In today’s fast-paced world, hair fall and premature baldness are becoming increasingly common, especially among younger individuals.

One of the major reasons for this is poor sleep habits. Late sleeping disrupts the body’s natural rhythm, negatively impacting overall health, including the health of your hair.

Importance of melatonin for hair growth

During deep sleep, the brain produces melatonin, a hormone essential for hair health. Melatonin plays a significant role in regulating the sleep-wake cycle, stimulating hair growth, and preventing hair thinning.

However, when you sleep late, whether due to night shifts, excessive screen time, or a busy lifestyle, the secretion of melatonin is reduced. This inadequate production affects hair follicles, leading to weaker strands, increased hair fall, and even early onset baldness.

Stress as a compounding factor

Late sleeping often leads to poor sleep quality, which increases stress levels. Stress triggers the release of cortisol, a hormone that disrupts the hair growth cycle, causing more follicles to enter the shedding phase prematurely.

Additionally, lack of sleep impairs the body’s ability to repair damaged cells, further weakening hair strands and follicles.

To prevent hair fall linked to late sleeping, focus on improving your sleep habits:

- Set a consistent sleep schedule: Aim for 7-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep daily.

- Create a bedtime routine: avoid screens, heavy meals, and caffeine close to bedtime. Engage in relaxing activities like reading or meditation.

- Maintain a healthy lifestyle: Include a nutrient-rich diet and exercise regularly to support hair health.

Conclusion

Sleeping late disrupts essential processes like melatonin production and stress management, both of which are crucial for maintaining healthy hair. By adopting better sleep habits and managing your lifestyle, you can minimize hair fall and promote healthier, stronger hair.

—The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic