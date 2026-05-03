DT Next Tress Talk | Understanding hair loss and common nutrient deficiencies

CHENNAI: Excessive hair loss can be stressful, especially when your schedule makes it difficult to see a doctor right away. While professional medical evaluation is always the best long-term approach, starting certain vitamin supplements can be a safe first step for many people.
In the Indian population, common nutrient deficiencies linked to hair loss include Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, biotin, zinc, and iron. Among these, Vitamin D, zinc, and B-complex supplements are generally safe to purchase over the counter and use responsibly without major concerns. However, iron supplements should never be started without consulting a doctor, as unnecessary iron intake can lead to health complications.
Biotin (Vitamin B7) is one of the most commonly used supplements for hair support. A daily dose of 2,500–5,000 mcg is considered safe, and since it is water-soluble, excess amounts are typically excreted by the body. It can be taken at any time of the day with food. One important caution is that biotin may interfere with thyroid and certain blood test results.
Vitamin D3: Supporting hair from within
Vitamin D3 is another essential nutrient because deficiency is extremely common and has been strongly associated with hair fall. A baseline dose of 1,000–2,000 IU daily is generally considered safe without prior testing. Since Vitamin D is fat-soluble, it should be taken with a fatty meal for better absorption.
Zinc: Essential for hair growth and repair
Zinc also plays a major role in hair growth and repair. A daily intake of 15–25 mg is usually effective, but it is important not to exceed 40 mg per day. Zinc should be taken with food to avoid nausea, and long-term use may require adding copper to prevent depletion.
Additional supplements for overall hair health
Additional supportive supplements include Vitamin C (500–1,000 mg daily), which supports collagen production and improves iron absorption, and Omega-3 fish oil (1,000–2,000 mg combined EPA+DHA), which may help reduce scalp inflammation.
Why professional medical advice still matters
While these supplements can provide helpful nutritional support, they are only a starting point. For lasting results, consulting a doctor for proper diagnosis, blood tests, and a complete treatment plan remains the most effective approach.