DT Next Tress Talk | Understanding hair loss and common nutrient deficiencies

Vitamin D3: Supporting hair from within

Vitamin D3 is another essential nutrient because deficiency is extremely common and has been strongly associated with hair fall. A baseline dose of 1,000–2,000 IU daily is generally considered safe without prior testing. Since Vitamin D is fat-soluble, it should be taken with a fatty meal for better absorption.

Zinc: Essential for hair growth and repair

Zinc also plays a major role in hair growth and repair. A daily intake of 15–25 mg is usually effective, but it is important not to exceed 40 mg per day. Zinc should be taken with food to avoid nausea, and long-term use may require adding copper to prevent depletion.