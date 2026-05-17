DT Next Tress Talk | Summer hair oil routine: The correct way to use hair oil

Types of hair oils

For proper hair maintenance, hair oils can mainly be categorised into two types: heavy oils and light oils. Both types serve different purposes and should be used in different ways.

Heavy oils are mainly used to nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair roots. These oils are thicker in texture and should only be applied before washing the hair. Light oils, on the other hand, are used after washing the hair to condition and moisturise the hair shafts without making the scalp excessively oily.

Using heavy oils correctly

The most commonly used heavy oil in India is coconut oil. Coconut oil is rich in nutrients and is beneficial for scalp health when used properly. However, using coconut oil as a daily leave-in oil during summer is not recommended because it can make the hair sticky and uncomfortable. The ideal method is to apply coconut oil about 30 minutes before taking a bath. Gently massage the oil into your scalp to improve blood circulation and nourish the hair roots. After waiting for 30 minutes, wash your hair with a suitable shampoo. Doing this once a week is usually enough during the summer season.