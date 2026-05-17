DT Next Tress Talk | Summer hair oil routine: The correct way to use hair oil

CHENNAI: During summer, one of the most common mistakes people make is using heavy hair oils as their regular daily hair oil. Because of the hot climate, excessive sweating, and humidity, the scalp can already become oily. Applying thick oils regularly during this season may make the hair greasy, attract dust, and cause scalp discomfort. In some people, it may even increase dandruff and hair fall. Instead of avoiding hair oil completely, it is important to understand the correct method of using it during summer.
For proper hair maintenance, hair oils can mainly be categorised into two types: heavy oils and light oils. Both types serve different purposes and should be used in different ways.
Heavy oils are mainly used to nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair roots. These oils are thicker in texture and should only be applied before washing the hair. Light oils, on the other hand, are used after washing the hair to condition and moisturise the hair shafts without making the scalp excessively oily.
The most commonly used heavy oil in India is coconut oil. Coconut oil is rich in nutrients and is beneficial for scalp health when used properly. However, using coconut oil as a daily leave-in oil during summer is not recommended because it can make the hair sticky and uncomfortable. The ideal method is to apply coconut oil about 30 minutes before taking a bath. Gently massage the oil into your scalp to improve blood circulation and nourish the hair roots. After waiting for 30 minutes, wash your hair with a suitable shampoo. Doing this once a week is usually enough during the summer season.
After washing your hair, avoid applying coconut oil again. Instead, use a light hair oil to condition and moisturise the hair shafts. Light oils help reduce dryness, roughness, and frizz without making the hair heavy or greasy. In India, almond oil is one of the most commonly available light hair oil options. Apart from almond oil, argan oil and jojoba oil are also excellent choices for maintaining soft and healthy hair during summer.
Following the correct hair oil routine during summer can help maintain a healthy scalp and smooth hair. Using heavy oils before washing and light oils after washing is a simple but effective way to care for your hair in hot weather.
—The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic