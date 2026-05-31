DT Next Tress Talk | Summer hair care: Simple tips to keep your locks healthy

Does direct sun exposure cause hair fall?

Yes, prolonged exposure to direct sunlight can contribute to hair damage and increase hair fall. The sun’s UV rays can dry out the hair shaft, making hair rough, brittle, and more prone to breakage. Continuous exposure may also irritate the scalp and worsen existing hair concerns. While sunlight alone may not be the sole cause of hair loss, it can contribute to the problem when combined with other factors.

Is wearing a cap a good protection method?

Wearing a cap is an effective way to protect your hair from direct sun damage. It reduces exposure to harmful UV rays and excessive heat. However, the cap should be kept clean and properly maintained. Dirty caps can collect sweat, oil, and dust, which may irritate the scalp and affect hair health. Regular cleaning is important for maximum protection.