DT Next Tress Talk | Summer hair care: Simple tips to keep your locks healthy

CHENNAI: Summer is a season of bright sunshine and outdoor activities, but it can also be challenging for your hair.
Excessive heat, UV rays, sweat, and humidity can affect both the scalp and hair strands. With proper care and a few simple habits, you can protect your hair and keep it healthy throughout the season.
Yes, prolonged exposure to direct sunlight can contribute to hair damage and increase hair fall. The sun’s UV rays can dry out the hair shaft, making hair rough, brittle, and more prone to breakage. Continuous exposure may also irritate the scalp and worsen existing hair concerns. While sunlight alone may not be the sole cause of hair loss, it can contribute to the problem when combined with other factors.
Wearing a cap is an effective way to protect your hair from direct sun damage. It reduces exposure to harmful UV rays and excessive heat. However, the cap should be kept clean and properly maintained. Dirty caps can collect sweat, oil, and dust, which may irritate the scalp and affect hair health. Regular cleaning is important for maximum protection.
No, conditioner should not be skipped during summer. It helps maintain moisture in the hair and protects it from dryness caused by heat. Conditioner also helps control frizz and reduce damage caused by humidity. Regular use can make hair smoother, healthier, and easier to manage.
Daily hair oiling is not necessary for everyone. People with oily scalps and oily skin should avoid using oil every day, as it may increase greasiness. Those with dry hair can use oil to improve hydration and overall hair appearance. The frequency of oiling should be based on individual hair and scalp needs.
Washing your hair with cold or cool water may help reduce hair fall to some extent. It can soothe the scalp and minimise dryness caused by heat. Although it is not a complete solution, it can support overall hair health when combined with a proper hair care routine.
Simple habits such as avoiding excessive sun exposure, wearing a clean cap, using conditioner regularly, oiling according to your hair type, and washing with cool water can help maintain healthy and beautiful hair during the summer.
—The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic