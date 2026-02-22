DT Next Tress Talk | Platelet-rich plasma therapy: Restore your hair naturally

CHENNAI: Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) treatment is a go-to option for those battling hair loss. This minimally invasive therapy harnesses the body’s natural healing capabilities, offering promising results without the need for surgery.
PRP therapy begins with a simple blood draw from the patient, similar to a routine test. The blood is spun in a centrifuge to concentrate the platelets, which are rich in growth factors such as PDGF, VEGF, and TGF
These bioactive proteins stimulate dormant hair follicles, promote blood vessel formation, and extend the hair’s growth phase (anagen), reducing shedding and boosting thickness. Injected into the scalp via microneedles, PRP revives follicles affected by androgenetic alopecia or stress-related thinning, with visible improvements often seen after 3-4 sessions spaced 4-6 weeks apart.
To maximise PRP effectiveness, follow these pre-treatment steps:
Drink at least 500ml of water within 2 hours prior; hydration eases blood draw and enhances PRP concentration.
If you’ve had a recent fever or donated blood, wait 2 weeks, repeat a complete blood count test, and proceed only if cleared.
Post-treatment, resume daily activities immediately – even helmet use and two-wheeler rides are fine.
Steer clear of these to prevent complications: No alcohol or smoking 24 hours before, as they impair platelet function.
Skip sessions during active airway infections or gut issues.
Postpone if dealing with untreated dandruff or scalp conditions.
Avoid hair serums for 6-8 hours after to let the injections settle undisturbed.
Consistent PRP sessions serve as an excellent maintenance strategy for sustained hair health. Adhering to these dos and don’ts significantly amplifies results. With minimal downtime and natural ingredients, PRP aligns perfectly with modern wellness routines, making luscious locks achievable for many. Consult your specialist to see if it’s right for you.
—The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic