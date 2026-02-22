DT Next Tress Talk | Platelet-rich plasma therapy: Restore your hair naturally

How PRP works

PRP therapy begins with a simple blood draw from the patient, similar to a routine test. The blood is spun in a centrifuge to concentrate the platelets, which are rich in growth factors such as PDGF, VEGF, and TGF

These bioactive proteins stimulate dormant hair follicles, promote blood vessel formation, and extend the hair’s growth phase (anagen), reducing shedding and boosting thickness. Injected into the scalp via microneedles, PRP revives follicles affected by androgenetic alopecia or stress-related thinning, with visible improvements often seen after 3-4 sessions spaced 4-6 weeks apart.