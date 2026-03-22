DT Next Tress Talk | Exosome hair treatment, a breakthrough in regeneration

In conventional treatments like PRP or GFC, growth factors need to penetrate the hair root to stimulate growth. However, they must first cross a protective outer barrier around the hair follicle, which can limit their effectiveness.

When growth factors are attached to exosomes, this challenge is overcome. Exosomes can easily pass through the barrier and carry the growth factors directly to the hair root. This results in better absorption and improved effectiveness, ultimately enhancing hair growth outcomes.