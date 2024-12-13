DT HEALTH | Understanding lung cancer: Awareness, risks, and symptoms

CHENNAI: Lung cancer is one of the deadliest cancers. It remains the most lethal form of cancer in the world. Lung cancer is due to the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the lungs, which may invade other tissues of the body. There are two main types of lung cancer: small cell and non-small cell lung cancer.

Non-small cell type appears to be the most common form of primary lung cancer. Smoking seems to be the most common cause of lung cancer. The other risks include second-hand smoke or passive smoking, air pollution, exposure to carcinogens like asbestos or radon, and even genetics.

The symptoms of early lung cancer are non-specific and often mistaken for other respiratory illnesses. Warning signs for lung cancer include persistent cough, blood-stained cough, dyspnea or shortness of breath, chest discomfort, and sudden weight loss.

Screening can be lifesaving for those at high risk, such as long-term smokers or those with a family history of lung cancer. LDCT scans have proven effective in detecting lung cancer early, which increases the chances of successful treatment. Not everyone needs to undergo screening and there are specific categories with risk stratification.

The best prevention is still abstinence from tobacco in all forms, but minimising exposure to harmful chemicals and pollutants is also of great importance. A healthy lifestyle, with a balanced diet and regular exercise, can further minimise the risk of cancer.

Identifying known risk factors and symptoms may prevent further aggravation due to better control over when detection can take place early in the stages of such an illness and, furthermore, it offers a variety of treatments available.