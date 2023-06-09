DT Health: Tips for parents ahead of reopening of schools

CHENNAI: With the reopening of schools on the horizon, it is crucial for parents to be proactive and prepared. It is essential for parents to stay updated with the latest information and guidelines provided by the government, health authorities, and educational institutions.

Experts suggest reaching out to your child’s school to establish open lines of communication. Inquire about their reopening plans, safety measures, and any specific guidelines parents need to follow. Ensure you have the necessary contact information, such as the school’s administrative office and your child’s teacher, to address any concerns or queries you may have.

“Create a checklist of essential items your child will need for a safe and comfortable return to school. This may include face masks, hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, spare clothes, and a water bottle. Involve your child in the process to instill a sense of responsibility and ownership,” Dr Perumal Karnan, Senior Consultant & Clinical Lead of Department of Paediatrics, Gleneagles Global Health City.

He said that parents should discuss Safety Measures with their children. “Explain the significance of wearing masks, practicing good hand hygiene, maintaining physical distance, and avoiding sharing personal belongings. Reinforce the idea that these measures are in place to protect their health and the well-being of others,” he said.

Psychologists say that returning to school can be anxiety-inducing for some. Be mindful of your child’s emotions and provide a supportive environment where they feel comfortable expressing their concerns. Encourage regular conversations about their feelings and offer reassurance. If needed, seek professional help or guidance from school counsellors.

“Ahead of schools reopening, gradually reintroduce regular routines such as consistent bedtimes, meal schedules, and study habits. This will help your child readjust and ease into the school routine more smoothly. Practice waking up and getting ready for school at the appropriate time to ensure a seamless transition,” adds Dr Perumal.