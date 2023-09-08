DT Health: Tai Chi session held at Kauvery

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital organised a Tai Chi session at the free clinic for the benefit of individuals affected by Parkinson’s disease and suffering from its symptoms, such as slowness of movements, stiffness of body and tremors.

Tai Chi is a mind-body exercise that is often practiced to strengthen the upper and lower body. It is a ballet of deliberate and delicate movements, synchronized deep breathing, and meditation.

Tai Chi helps to relax the muscles. This ancient exercise can be adapted by anyone, even those confined to a wheelchair or an individual recovering from surgery or those who are receiving physiotherapy for the conditions that are invariably associated with ageing.

The practice of Tai Chi has the potential to improve balance, flexibility and quality of life for patients with Parkinson’s Disease. Tai Chi is effective in reducing the risk of falls for individuals navigating the challenges of Parkinson’s disease.

The disabilities associated with Parkinson’s disease is managed not just with medications, but also mitigated by physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and lifestyle modifications.

Patients with the disease find it difficult or even impossible to do the many small but important activities of daily living. The aim of tai chi is to augment their movements and stability, thus enabling them to be independent and enjoy a better quality of life.