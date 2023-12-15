DT Health: Stay cautious against eye infections

CHENNAI: Eye care is crucial during the rainy season and especially, in the event of a flood. As the recent cyclone caused heavy showers and inundated the city, the incidence of water-borne infections is likely to surge. Ophthalmologists say that eye tests are important to prevent infections in such times.

Dr S Soundari, Regional Head of Clinical Services, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, said that conjunctivitis, eye stye, dry eyes, and corneal ulcer are prevalent issues during the rainy season. She advised people to use eye protection glasses when exposed to wind and dust, employ eye-protective masks while swimming and travelling, and consider avoiding the use of swimming pools during the rainy season, as pool water can increase the risk of viral attacks on the eyes. In terms of hygiene, individuals should refrain from touching their eyes with dirty hands or rubbing them excessively. It is recommended not to share handkerchiefs or towels and to avoid using eye makeup when infected. Individuals should not self-medicate but always seek advice of a professional eye specialist.

“Conjunctivitis (pink eye) is an inflammation of the conjunctiva, caused by viruses, bacteria, and irritating substances. It is an infectious disease that spreads from one person to another. The common symptoms of conjunctivitis are redness of the eye, swelling, yellow sticky discharge from the eyes, and itching in the eyes, associated with pain. It is an easily treatable eye problem. This infection spreads during rains due to increased moisture in the air,” she added.

Stye is a bacterial infection involving one or more of the small glands near the base of eyelashes. Eye stye occurs as a lump on the eyelid. The glands get clogged due to which the bacteria multiply in that small space without having any place to go. Doctors say that dry eye is a condition when the eyes are not able to provide adequate moisture either because of poor quality or insufficient tears. They are caused by exposure to dust and pollutants again more common with the monsoons. Experts also warn corneal ulcer is a wound on the surface of the cornea, the transparent structure overlying the front surface of the eyes. Corneal ulcer is most commonly caused by infection with bacteria, viruses, fungi, or a parasite.