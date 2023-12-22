DT Health: Role of nuclear medicine in comprehensive cancer care

CHENNAI: Nuclear medicine has emerged as a powerful tool in the comprehensive care of cancer patients, revolutionising both diagnosis and treatment. This cutting-edge field utilises radioactive drugs known as radiopharmaceuticals to seek out and destroy cancer cells, offering a targeted approach to combat the disease.

Nuclear medicine plays a pivotal role in cancer diagnosis, providing unparalleled precision. Through techniques like PET scans, clinicians can visualise the metabolic activity of cells, enabling early detection and accurate staging of tumors.

Dr Shelly Simon, Senior Consultant of Nuclear Medicine at Apollo Cancer Centre, says that one of the remarkable aspects of nuclear medicine is its capacity for targeted therapy.

Radiopharmaceuticals, when introduced into the body, specifically accumulate in cancer cells, delivering radiation directly to the source of the disease. Nuclear medicine has significantly contributed to comprehensive cancer control. From diagnosing patients to curative and palliative treatments, radiation-based technologies have become integral in the fight against cancer.

Doctors say that nuclear technology has facilitated the expansion of radio nuclide theranostics and nuclear medicine services. The versatility of nuclear medicine allows healthcare professionals to tailor treatment plans to the specific needs of individual patients, ensuring personalized and effective care.

“Despite the evident benefits of nuclear medicine, there is often a lack of awareness among patients. Many find terminologies like “nuclear” intimidating. It is essential to bridge this knowledge gap and educate patients about the safety and efficacy of nuclear medicine in cancer diagnosis and treatment. Increased awareness can empower patients to make informed decisions about their healthcare journey,” said Dr Shelly Simon.