DT Health: Rising stroke cases in younger adults

CHENNAI: Stroke, once predominantly associated with older age and uncontrolled medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease, is increasingly affecting younger individuals. In recent years, a startling surge in stroke incidence among this demographic has raised concern.

Stroke ranked as the second leading cause of death and the foremost cause of long-term disability, exerts a substantial toll on society. Notably, the study found that younger women (aged 18-44) faced a higher risk of stroke compared to men.

Besides lifestyle factors, hormonal considerations, such as the use of birth control pills and hormone replacement therapy, play a role in specific stroke subtypes.

Dr R Shrivarthan, Associate Consultant Neurologist at MGM Healthcare says that for younger stroke survivors, the aftermath involves a significant financial and social burden. Many are left with disabilities, relying on daily assistance and losing the ability to perform skilled tasks, rendering them unemployable.

“Stress management plays a pivotal role in maintaining good health, particularly among the millennial generation. The rapid pace of globalisation and the competitive job environment place millennials under tremendous stress, but they often struggle to cope with it as effectively as their older counterparts.

This stress can manifest in unhealthy behaviors like sleep disturbances, addiction, dietary changes, and impaired interpersonal relationships, all of which contribute to the early onset of neurological conditions and poor health,” he said.

The path to reducing the risk of neurological ailments among younger individuals involves embracing a healthy lifestyle. Prioritizing proper sleep hygiene, consuming nutritious foods, steering clear of substance abuse, striking an optimal work-personal life balance, and effectively managing stress are the cornerstones of safeguarding one’s neurological well-being in the younger years.